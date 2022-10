Muscat: Oman based low-budget air carrier, Salam Air has announced ne direct flight service to Thiruvannathapuram. The air carrier has announced discounted flight tickets at 22 OMR as part of its promotional campaign.

The ticket bookings have been started. Passengers will be given 20kg baggage allowance. Salam Air now operates flights only on the Muscat-Thiruvananthapuram route.