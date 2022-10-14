Surge Pricing; Karnataka Government declares ban on app-based autos

The government has banned app-based auto services in Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, as a result of the city’s vocal opposition to the surge-price increase, making MYn’s surge-free model the only viable alternative.

The Karnataka government has taken a bold step to end the problem of escalating pricing on well-known cab platforms like Ola, Uber, and Rapido by calling for the total removal of vehicles from these apps.

With an ultimatum to cease their auto services on the apps, the government has escalated, and rightfully so, the mounting dissent against dynamic spike prices in Bengaluru’s mobility environment.

The trinity of app-based auto aggregators has been declared ‘illegal,’ with the Karnataka State Transport Department noting, ‘The auto services shall not charge passengers more than the fare prescribed by the government’ – which is what the aggregators were exploiting in Bengaluru.

Previously, 292 charges were made against Ola and Uber for their exorbitant surge prices, and dissent has risen from commuters around the city resorting to social media to condemn the duopoly.

Bengaluru commuters had also complained via email to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other top government functionalities outlining the exploitative nature of cab surges perpetuated by these dominant aggregators in the ride-hailing ecosystem with outrage along the lines of ‘cheating’ and ‘looting.’

Currently, autos in Bengaluru charge a minimum of 100 as the basic rate for a route that is worth 30 on the metre, which has led to complaints from commuters to the government. The government has banned auto services from the three ride-hailing firms as a result of the government’s investigation into the matter and the protests over the ongoing price inflation in Karnataka.