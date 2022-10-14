Surrogacy dispute involving Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan: TN government names hospital connected

On October 9, actress Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan announced the birth of their twins, sparking a dispute about possible violations of surrogacy laws.

The hospital that was involved in the surrogacy has been identified, according to Health Minister Ma Subramanian, days after the Tamil Nadu government ordered an inquiry to look into possible violations.

A thorough report will be made public very soon. To find if the surrogacy was legal and whether all rules were followed, a panel has been appointed. ‘A panel headed by a JD, two paediatric doctors, and an office staff member are part of the team. And within a week, a detailed report will be submitted based on their findings,’ he added.