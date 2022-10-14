To join EU alliance, Serbia must modify its visa policy, says Interior Minister of Germany

Serbia must adjust to the visa requirements of the European Union if it wishes to join, Germany’s interior minister said on Friday in Luxembourg.

Before a meeting with her EU counterparts, Nancy Faeser said, ‘I hope Serbia is responding quickly now. There are requirements for joining the EU, and one of those requirements is a single visa policy.’

It has been said that Serbia’s visa-free travel agreements with nations like India and Tunisia encourage an influx of migrants who later attempt to enter the EU.

At the Western Balkan summit that Serbia will be attending in Berlin the following week, Faeser indicated she will discuss the matter.