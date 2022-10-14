US Capitol rioters charge lawmakers in chilling video footage!

New video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other leaders responding aggressively to the situation was released Thursday by the investigation panel looking into the Capitol incident on January 6. As protesters attack the Capitol building, Pelosi is shown taking cover somewhere secure. Alexandra Pelosi, a documentary filmmaker and daughter of Nancy Pelosi, captured everything on camera.

She may be seen saying to her coworkers, ‘There has to be some way. We can preserve the sense of security or trust that people have in the ability to elect the president of the United States and in the functioning of the government’. Then, in preparation for a breach, MPs can be seen donning tear gas masks on the House floor.’ Do you think this is true?’ Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, a different Democratic leader, was addressed by Pelosi in shock.

She even says, ‘I’m going to punch him out, at one point’ in regard to Donald Trump. A rioter can be seen pointing at her while yelling, ‘We’re coming in if you don’t bring her out,’ outside of her office. The speaker was then led into a chamber with Chuck Schumer, the majority leader in the Senate, who announced, ‘I’m going to call up the effin’ secretary of DoD’.

The video depicts the scenario within the structure in real time and demonstrates how unprepared some authorities were to handle the issue at hand. They can be heard berating Trump, whose actions put them in a terrible predicament, in their heated remarks.

In the video, Pelosi and Schumer engage in negotiations with governors and defence officials in an effort to send the National Guard to the Capitol since the police were stranded and suffering from the rioters’ savage assaults. Trump did little to stop the assailants while it took the National Guard hours to get to the Capitol.

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, a committee member, said that ‘as the president watched the bloody attack unfold on Fox News from his dining room, members of Congress and other government officials stepped into the gigantic leadership void created by the president’s chilling and steady passivity that day’.

Chris Miller, the acting defence secretary, was instructed to dispatch the Maryland National Guard by Schumer. Pelosi informs Schumer that they are breaching the law in several ways, ‘and quite honestly, much of it at the instigation of the president of the United States’.