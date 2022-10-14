DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSIndia

Violated govt order; Court convicts BJP leader Sangeet Som

Oct 14, 2022, 07:03 am IST

Following the 2015 lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq, the district court of Gautam Budha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday found BJP politician Sangeet Som guilty of disobeying a government order. The court fined the defendant Rs 800.

According to reports, the former Sardhana MLA made a provocative statement in Bisahda, where section 144 (which prohibits public gatherings) was put into effect as a result of Akhlaq’s killing.

On September 28, 2015, a 200-person mob killed 51-year-old Mohammed Akhlaq after dragging him from his home and accusing him of consuming beef. This led to racial unrest in the Bisada village of Uttar Pradesh.

