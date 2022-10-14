Violated govt order; Court convicts BJP leader Sangeet Som

Following the 2015 lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq, the district court of Gautam Budha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday found BJP politician Sangeet Som guilty of disobeying a government order. The court fined the defendant Rs 800.

According to reports, the former Sardhana MLA made a provocative statement in Bisahda, where section 144 (which prohibits public gatherings) was put into effect as a result of Akhlaq’s killing.

On September 28, 2015, a 200-person mob killed 51-year-old Mohammed Akhlaq after dragging him from his home and accusing him of consuming beef. This led to racial unrest in the Bisada village of Uttar Pradesh.