Wipro’s reversal on moonlighting: It’s fine, but with a catch!

After receiving harsh criticism for firing 300 workers for working extra shifts, the Indian IT firm Wirpo has now issued a clarification, indicating that it will permit its staff to take on side jobs so long as they are not employed by a rival. Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte described moonlighting as a ‘matter of ethics’ when asked about his opinion on whether it was lawful.

‘Our contracts forbid us from doing a second job for a rival’. Delaporte told the PTI news agency that the issue is one of ethics rather than legal validity. ‘ I’m not bringing up criminal activities. I’m not referring to part-time work. I actually mean to say that you are in a clear conflict of interest. Our staff members, I believe, are aware of that’.

Last month, Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji disclosed that over 300 workers had been let go after it was discovered that they were working closely with competitors while still on the company’s payroll. Another software business, HCL Technologies, entered the moonlighting controversy at the same time and stated that although it does not support dual employment, the problem is not a pressing one within the organisation.

‘We do not support holding a dual job while employed with HCL Tech. Every person who applies to work with HCL Tech is required to sign an employment contract that demands exclusivity. We anticipate that our staff will uphold their pledges to secrecy, non-competition, and other restrictions’, Ramachandran Sundararajan, the company’s chief people officer, made a statement during the Q2 earnings briefing, according to the PTI news agency.