41 people killed in Turkish mine explosions.

According to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday, 41 people have died as a result of a coal mine explosion that occurred in the country’s northern Bartin province on Friday.

Suleyman Soylu, the interior minister, earlier said that 58 of the 110 persons who were inside the mine at the time of the explosion were either saved by the teams or managed to escape on their own.

One miner was released from the hospital, according to Soylu, while 10 others were still undergoing care in Bartin and Istanbul.

Authorities stated that Turkish prosecutors have begun an investigation into the incident, although preliminary findings suggested that the explosion was brought on by firedamp, a phrase used to describe methane in coal mines.

After the incident, which occurred 350 metres (0.2 miles) below ground, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez claimed that a fire in the mine was mostly contained, but that efforts to isolate the fire and cool it were still being made.