Amul Gold, buffalo milk rates go up by Rs 2/litre, excluding Gujarat!

Amul Gold and buffalo milk have seen price increases of Rs 2 per litre each, with the exception of Gujarat, from GCMMF, which sells milk under the Amul brand. According to the managing director of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), R S Sodhi, ‘Pricing have increased by Rs 2 per litre for Amul Gold and buffalo milk due to increase in fat prices’.

All markets, with the exception of Gujarat, have increased prices, he continued. The Cooperative last raised milk rates on August 17 by Rs 2 per litre, citing an increase in the cost of milk procurement. Almost 80% of every rupee spent by customers on milk and milk-related items is distributed by GCMMF to milk producers.

In addition to Gujarat, GCMMF primarily sells milk in Mumbai, West Bengal, and Delhi-NCR. More than 150 lakh litres of milk are sold by GCMMF each day, with Delhi-NCR accounting for around to 40 lakh of those litres.