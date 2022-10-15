Big Ticket Raffle Draw: Expat wins 1kg gold

Abu Dhabi: Tariq Azar, a Jordanian expat based in Dubai has won 1kg of 24 carat gold in the Big Ticket electronic draw held in Abu Dhabi. Tariq Azar is the first winner of the weekly gold prize.

The weekly god price was introduced this month. Big Ticket’s weekly e-draw has been giving customers the chance to win 1kg. Anyone who purchases tickets during the promotion dates will also have the opportunity to win the Dh25 million grand prize on November 3.Till October 31, people can purchase tickets online or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.