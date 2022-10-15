Bridge collapses in Goa’s Dudhsagar Falls due to rain, more than 40 people rescued

An official statement claims that more than 40 visitors were rescued from the Dudhsagar waterfalls in South Goa on Friday after a cable bridge gave way as a result of heavy rain.

Due to the heavy rains along the Goa-Karnataka border, which caused the water level at the waterfall to rise, the incident occurred on Friday night. Heavy to moderate rain fell all day long in a few areas of the state. Following the incident, the ‘Drishti lifesavers’ helped move the 40 stranded tourists to safe locations.

‘Today evening due to heavy rains along the Goa-Karnataka border, the water levels at Dudhsagar waterfall increased significantly. This rise in water levels lead to the collapse of the bridge used for crossing and left over 40 visitors stranded. Drishti lifesavers stationed at the waterfall were quick to assist the individuals caught in the ordeal and assisted them to safer grounds,’ claimed a PRO Drishti lifesavers official statement.

Due to heavy rainfall and rising water levels, Drishti Marine issued warnings not to visit the Dudhsagar waterfalls for the next few days.