Burglars broke into Megan Thee Stallion’s LA mansion and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars

Two burglars recently broke into Megan Thee Stallion’s Los Angeles house and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of things and cash. The artist, however, is choosing to see the silver lining because no one was wounded in the event. She was not home when the burglars broke into her home, and it was not until later that she learned of the occurrence.

Two males who were wearing hoodies and gloves, according to law enforcement sources, broke a glass door at the back of the singer’s apartment on Thursday night, according to TMZ. They broke into her main bedroom and took between $300,000 and $400,000 worth of things and cash.

Grammy Award-winning rapper Megan, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, reacted to the incident via Twitter post. She wrote, ‘Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe.’

In the next tweet, she wrote, ‘Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally. (sic)’

For some time now, the singer has been in New York getting ready for Saturday Night Live. Additionally, she intends to take a break after her appearance on SNL, per her tweet.