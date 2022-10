Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower sharply in the Kerala market. Yellow metal slipped down by Rs 440 per 8 gram to Rs 36,960. Gold price remained unchanged yesterday.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures dropped by 1.17% to Rs 50,290 per 10 gram. The cost of 22k gold in Bangalore is Rs 47900 per 10 gram and that of 24k gold is Rs 50300 per 10 gram.