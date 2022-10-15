Cop Caught on Camera Stealing a Light Bulb from a Sidewalk Shop in the U.P.

In Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, a cop was suspended after a video of him stealthily stealing a light bulb from outside a store went viral.

Constable Rajesh Verma, who is assigned to the Prayagraj district’s Phulpur police station, is seen nonchalantly strolling near a closed shop in the CCTV footage that prompted legal action against him. He turns to check around, takes the bulb out, and places it in his pocket before leaving.

On the day of a Dussehra mela, the police officer was working night shift (fair). The incident reportedly occurred on October 6.

The business owner examined the CCTV tape after detecting the missing bulb the following morning and was horrified to see a UP Police officer who was supposed to be serving the public.

Following a significant uproar, the officer was suspended and sent to the police line.

The accused had spent the previous eight months working at the Phulpur police station before being recently promoted.

The suspended officer claims that he did nothing more than take the bulb and place it in place because it was dark where he was stationed. A departmental investigation on him has been requested.

This is the second occurrence of this kind that has recently embarrassed the UP police. A police officer was caught taking a phone from a pavement sleeper’s pocket a few days ago in Kanpur.