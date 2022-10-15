Duped as Air Force officer to get special airport pass, man arrested in Delhi

A 40-year-old man was arrested on allegations of claiming to be an air force officer in order to obtain an exclusive airport pass that was not open to the general public.

In order to renew his Aerodrome Entry Pass (AEP), which grants access to restricted areas, Firoz Gandhi, a resident of Delhi’s Geeta Colony, showed up at the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) office on Tuesday by impersonating as a wing commander, according to the police.

According to them, the AEP that the man, Firoz Gandhi, obtained in 2019 by submitting forged documents was set to expire in November of this year. He was fascinated by the uniform of the Indian Air Force officers, they claimed, so he sought to renew the permit.

According to a senior police officer, the BCAS lodged a complaint at the police station at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday, alleging that a man had come into the office and pretended to be a wing commander.

According to the officer, the BCAS received his AEP application, which had to be sent via the Indian Air Force’s Central Access Control System Biometric Portal.

‘During IAF verification, his credentials were found to be doubtful. Firoz Gandhi was apprehended on Wednesday when he came to collect his pass,’ He was handed over to the police, according to Tanu Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police at IGI Airport, and a case was filed against him.