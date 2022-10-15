Everything you need to know about  surrogacy

Surrogacy is a process in which a woman bears a child for another couple or person. This process is often supported by legal procedures. The peculiarity is that the parents of the child after birth are the people who contracted the pregnancy.

A person who agrees to carry and give birth to a baby for someone else is known as the surrogate or birth parent. The person or couple who will receive the baby once it is born are known as the intended or commissioning parents. Surrogacy gives people an opportunity to have a child if they can’t be pregnant themselves.

Surrogacy is an option when women are unable to bear children on their own. Those who are unable to conceive due to abnormal uterus or complete absence of uterus can opt for this method. Women who have had a hysterectomy for reasons such as heavy bleeding during childbirth or trauma to the uterus, uterine/cervical cancer, etc., are also beneficial of this method.

People who might want to use surrogacy include:

Females who have a problem with their uterus or have had their uterus removed

Females with health conditions that could make it dangerous for them to be pregnant

There are several types of surrogacy:

Traditional surrogacy: The surrogate provides her own egg, which is inseminated with the commissioning parent’s sperm. This can be done using in vitro insemination (IVF) or artificial insemination. In this case, the baby is biologically related to the surrogate.

Gestational surrogacy: An embryo is transferred into the surrogate’s uterus. The embryo is formed from the egg and sperm of the intended parents or from donors, using IVF. The egg doesn’t come from the surrogate.

Altruistic surrogacy: The surrogate does not receive any payment; however, the intended parents pay for costs relating to the pregnancy.

Commercial surrogacy: This involves a surrogate receiving payment or material benefit for being a surrogate, as well as the intended parents paying for costs relating to the pregnancy.