Fan kills Rohit Sharma fan, sparks social media outrage over ‘Arrest Kohli’!

In an odd turn of events, the hashtag #ArrestKohli, which calls for the arrest of former India captain Virat Kohli, has started trending. Kohli is presently in Australia for the T20 World Cup. Many people were confused by the hashtag and questioned why some online users were calling for the arrest of a well-known cricket player.

This came after Tamil Nadu police said that they had detained a 21-year-old guy for allegedly murdering his companion during a drunken altercation. P Vignesh, 24, was killed, and the individual who was apprehended has been named as S Dharmaraj. They both originate from Poyyur village in the southern Indian state’s Ariyalur district. The victim was slain while awaiting his Singaporean work permit during a heated debate about cricket. The incident happened on Tuesday night.

Everyone is quite just bcoz he was fan of Rohit Sharma We Want Justice Modi Ji ?#ArrestKohli pic.twitter.com/seGvRlQka7 — Harshit ? (@its_monk45) October 14, 2022

The deceased, although supporting Virat Kohli, was a fervent supporter of current Indian captain Rohit Sharma, according to the Keelapalur police. When Vignesh was killed, it was allegedly because the two of them were talking about cricket in an open space close to SIDCO Industrial Estate, which is close to Mallur. According to the authorities, Vignesh backed the Mumbai Indians and IPL player Rohit Sharma, while Dharmaraj supported Royal Challengers Bangalore and its former captain, Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli and RCB were allegedly made fun of by Vignesh during their dispute. Dharmaraj, who stammered, was subjected to Vignesh’s practise of body shaming. On that particular day, he had said that the RCB team was similar to Dharmaraj’s speaking difficulties. As a result of Dharmaraj’s enraged reaction, Vignesh was first struck in the head with a cricket bat before being attacked with a bottle. According to officials, Dharmaraj left the area quickly, as reported by Indian Express. The following morning, on the way to work, some individuals informed the police after discovering Vignesh’s death. Online users have been calling for the arrest of the former captain of India with the hashtag #ArrestKohli.