First arrest of Muslim man under Karnataka’s anti-conversion law

A Muslim man, 24, has been arrested and put in custody after being accused of converting a woman under the pretext of getting married to her. According to the recently passed Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, this is the first arrest made under it.

The incident was found when a 19-year-old woman disappeared on October 5 and her mother went to Yeshwanthpur Police Station to report her missing. Following a complaint from the woman’s mother the day before, a missing person complaint was filed on October 6.

Following that, on October 8, the man, Syed Moin, and the woman were questioned at the police station. On October 13, the woman’s mother once more filed a complaint, this time claiming that her daughter had been induced to convert to a different religion under the pretext of getting married by a man.

Her complaint led to the filing of a case under section 5 of the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, which resulted in the arrest and remand to judicial custody of the accused. The alleged conversion took place in Penugonda, Andhra Pradesh.

On September 30, the anti-conversion law took effect in Karnataka. According to the Act, any party who believes aggrieved, including that party’s parents, brothers, and other blood, marriage, or adopted relations, may file a First Information Report about a conversion that breaches section 3 of the Act. According to the law, anyone who violates the rules will be sentenced to prison.