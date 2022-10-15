‘Halloween Ends’ is expected to have a successful $43 million opening weekend.

According to Deadline, ‘Halloween Ends,’ the third instalment of the ‘Halloween’ sequel trilogy that started with ‘Halloween’ in 2018, is on track to have a chilling $43 million domestic box office debut.

The movie made $5.4 million in preview sales on Thursday, bringing its opening-day revenue to $20 million.

It is impressive that ‘Halloween Ends’ apparently had a $20 million production budget.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle’s characters Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, also known as the Shape, square off in the movie’s climactic scene.

Since the release of the first movie in the series, ‘Halloween,’ in 1978, they have been at it. The 2018 movie was a straight sequel to the first one and disregarded all the movies that came before.

David Gordon Green is the director while Danny McBride, Paul Brad Logan, Chris Bernier, and Green are the writers. The cast of the movie also included Kyle Richards, James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Rohan Campbell, and others.

The movie’s official synopsis is as follows: ‘Last Girl Final Battle, The last trailer. After 45 years, the most lauded, respected horror franchise in cinematic history comes to a harrowing, epic climax as Laurie Strode battles Michael Myers, the personification of evil, one last time in an intense showdown never before seen on film. One of them will make it.’