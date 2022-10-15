Hyderabad Wins ‘World Green City’ Award; Only Indian City to Get The Honor!

Hyderabad: At the International Association of Horticulture Producers (AIPH) 2022 World Green City Awards 2022 held in Jeju, South Korea on October 14, Hyderabad took home two awards: the overall ‘World Green City Award 2022’ and one in the category ‘Living Green for Economic Recovery and Inclusive Growth’.

Hyderabad is the only Indian city that was chosen, and Telangana and India should be proud of Hyderabad for winning not only the category award but also the overall ‘World Green City 2022’ award, the best across all 6 categories, according to an official release made on Friday. Hyderabad is the only Indian city that was chosen.

The whole team at the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and Special Chief Secretary, MA&UD Arvind Kumar were praised for the accomplishment by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao. In response to the city winning the renowned ‘International Association of Horticulture Producers’ (AIPH) honours, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his satisfaction. He claimed that these accolades on a global scale had improved Telangana’s and the nation’s standing.

The state government is vigorously executing the Haritaharam and urban development programmes, he said in a statement on Friday evening. ‘These worldwide accolades are a testimony that the state administration is bringing green fruits to the country,’ he added. Hyderabad is the only Indian city to be chosen for these global accolades, which is something to be proud of, he continued.