IMD warns heavy rains in Kerala till October 18; Yellow, orange alert issued

Thiruvananthapuram: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has alerted that Kerala is likely to receive heavy rains till October 18, even as climatic conditions for north east monsoon are at par. Cyclonic circulations formed at Karnataka coast in Arabian Sea and near Tamil Nadu in Bay of Bengal are expected to bring rains to the state.

Amid this, an orange alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram by the District Collector on October 17 and 18. This is following a warning by IMD about isolated very heavy showers of 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours in the district. Meanwhile, following the forecast of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm rain in 24 hours on October 16, a yellow alert would be in place.

A yellow alert was sounded in 9 of the fourteen districts on Saturday. They are Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottyam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. Isolated very heavy thundershowers and winds having a speed of 40 kmph could occur in these districts. This situation will prevail for two days, said IMD.

Yellow alert issued:-

October 15: Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottyam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

October 16: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Palakkad.

October 17: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

October 18: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathananthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.