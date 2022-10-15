In its most recent aid package, US will deliver military equipment and ammunition to Ukraine

The Defense Department announced on Friday that as part of a new $725 million security assistance package aimed at reinforcing the country’s defence against the Russian invasion, the United States will send ammunition and military vehicles to Ukraine.

The shipment is the first since this week’s assault of Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian cities with civilian population concentrations. More than $17.5 billion in U.S. security assistance has been provided since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

According to a statement from the Defense Department, the latest shipment includes high-speed anti-radiation missiles (HARMs), precision-guided artillery, and medical supplies. Reuters was the source for the initial report on the shipment’s contents.

The secretary of state has been given the authority to ‘order the drawdown of up to $725 million in defence products and services of the Department of Defense, including military education and training’ to assist Ukraine, according to a statement from President Joe Biden.

Russia’s involvement in Ukraine has been referred to as a ‘special military operation.’

According to a U.S. official speaking to Reuters, the aid package was created to strengthen Ukraine’s capacity to resist Russia’s counteroffensive, which has recently resulted in significant territorial gains.

Separately, Ukraine anticipates receiving powerful anti-aircraft equipment from the United States and Germany this month to aid it in fending off strikes from Russian missiles and kamikaze drones, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Friday.