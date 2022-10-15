Index of Industrial Production witnesses contraction

New Delhi: The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) witnessed contraction of 0.8 % in August. The data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation revealed this. The IIP recorded a growth of 2.4% in July this year. The IIP had risen 13.0% in August last year.

IIP is an index that details out the growth of various sectors in the economy. The Eight Core Industries comprise more than 40% of the weight of items included in IIP. These Eight Core Industries are Electricity, steel, refinery products, crude oil, coal, cement, natural gas, and fertilizers.

As per the data, the industrial output so far in the fiscal year 2022-23 (April-August) has risen 7.7%, compared to a spike of 29.0% in the corresponding period a year ago.