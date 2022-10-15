Indian Railways announces 82 festival special trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to run 82 festival special trains. These special trains were announced to cater the heavy rush of passengers during Diwali and Chhath Puja.

These trains will be added on the following routes:

Train Number- 09183 from Mumbai Central to Banaras will travel on October 12th, 19th, and 26th. In November, it is scheduled for November 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, and 30th.

Train Number- 09184 from Banaras to Mumbai Central will run on the route on October 14th, 21st, and 28th. In November, the train is scheduled for the 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th, November, and December 2.

Also Read: Gulf based air carrier announces discounted flight tickets to this Indian city

14 pairs of trains will be operated from Patna, Darbhanga, and Bhagalpur to Delhi. A special train between Patna and Delhi’s Anand Vihar station will operate daily from October 15 to November 7. The train will depart from Patna at 10 am and reach Delhi at 11.30 pm. The train will travel via Ara, Buxar, PT. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Prayagraj, and Kanpur. The special train will depart from Delhi’s Anand Vihar Railway Station at 1 pm and will reach Patna at 2.45 pm the following day.