Internet users experience nostalgia with the announcement that Cartoon Network and Warner Bros are merging.

You undoubtedly enjoyed watching Cartoon Network shows like ‘The Flintstones,’ ‘The Jetsons,’ ‘The Powerpuff Girls,’ ‘Dexter’s Laboratory,’ and ‘Scooby-Doo’ as a child if you grew up in the 1990s. When mobile phones and laptops weren’t available, it was common for kids to watch cartoons on TV for a while after they arrived home from school.

Therefore, the news that their favourite Cartoon Network will combine with Warner Bros Animation has left millennials all across the world feeling sentimental.

Netizens reminisced about their favourite childhood programmes and cartoon characters, like ‘Popeye the Sailor,’ ‘Bugs Bunny and the Looney Toons,’ ‘Courage the Cowardly Dog,’ and ‘Johnny Bravo,’ on social media. It was established on October 1st, 1992.

‘An era is coming to an end. The end of our former childhood years I’m not sure why, but this makes me feel a little sensitive. Thank you Cartoon Network for reviving happiness and smiles in the past,’ a user of the internet wrote on Twitter.

Warner Bros. reportedly let go 82 employees during the merger rumours from a number of areas, including the animation, scripted, and unscripted divisions.