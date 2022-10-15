ISRO’s heaviest rocket LVM3 to launch 36 satellites

Bangalore: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch its heaviest rocket LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark 3) this month. LVM3 was earlier called the GSLV Mk III or Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III.

LVM3is capable of launching a 4-tonne class of satellites into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). It is 3-stage vehicle with 2 solid motor strap-ons, a liquid propellant core stage and a cryogenic stage.

This rocket will launch 36 satellites of UK’s global communications network OneWeb. The launch of satellites is scheduled for 12.07 AM on October 23 in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota.

The commercial launch is being facilitated by Space PSU NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) is a central public sector enterprise (CPSE) under the Department of Space and the commercial arm of ISRO. NSIL has signed two launch service contracts with OneWeb for launching the firm’s LEO (low Earth orbit) broadband communication satellites onboard the GSLV-Mk3. The Space PSU has at least 6 commercial missions planned in the next few months.