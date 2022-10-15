Japan’s Epsilon rocket fails after takeoff, Kyodo reports

After being launched on Wednesday, the Epsilon rocket of the Japanese space agency reportedly failed, according to Kyodo News and other domestic media.

After seeing a problem, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) signalled the rocket to be destroyed, according to Kyodo. The notification, according to public broadcaster NHK, was issued after JAXA assessed that the rocket could not fly safely.

According to NHK, it was the first launch of an Epsilon series rocket and the first major Japanese rocket launch to fail since 2003.