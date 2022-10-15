Jharkhand: After being made to remove her clothes during an exam out of suspicion, a class 9 girl sets herself on fire.

Women’s safety in tribal states has come under scrutiny due to the sharp rise in reports of violence against them. Another terrible incidence included a student who lit herself on fire in Jamshedpur after being made to remove her clothes by a teacher out of pure suspicion. She was thought to have cheated on an exam by her teacher.

After the incident, the student from class 9 was hospitalised. The young girl is in critical condition, according to the doctors, PTI said.

The teacher thought the girl might be carrying paper chits in her clothes, a police officer claimed.

The kid, despite fierce resistance, said in her statement that the teacher humiliated her and made her take off her clothes in a room next to the classroom to see if she was concealing the chits in the uniform.

According to the police, a complaint has been made against the teacher, and an investigation has been opened. The young girl burned herself on fire immediately after returning from school because she couldn’t take the humiliation, the victim’s mother claimed in a statement.