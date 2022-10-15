Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan returns from UAE, after 12-day-long foreign trip

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan returned to Kerala on Saturday morning after completing his 12-day-long foreign trip. He left for Norway on October 3 with his cabinet colleague P Rajeev and officials. He also visited the UK.

Meanwhile, his last trip to Dubai turned controversial after union minister for state V Muraleedharan accused that the CM did not have permission to visit the city. However, the state public administration department soon released the document stating the CM has received clearance from the union ministry.

Notably, the CM told the Ministry for External Affairs that his visit to UAE was for personal purposes. The ministry then sought clarification on taking his personal assistant, a government servant, with him for a personal trip. CM reportedly informed the ministry that the PA has official purposes such as making arrangements for attending the weekly cabinet meeting via online from Dubai and checking e-files. He also informed the ministry that the expense of the personal trip was borne by him.