October 15: World Students Day 2022: Everything you need to know about Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam’s birthday

2022’s World Students’ Day will be observed on October 15 in honour of Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam, the former president of India. He was born on October 15, 1931. Hence World Students’ Day is observed on October 15 in his honour.

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam served as India’s eleventh president (2002-2007). He was a scientist, a teacher, and a politician. He is known as ‘Missile Man of India’ because of his significant contribution to the Pokhran-II nuclear testing in 1998. He experienced a heart arrest on July 27, 2015, while lecturing to IIM Shillong students.

‘If people remember me as a good teacher, that will be the biggest honor for me.’ – Dr. A.P.J Kalam

History for World Students’ Day

In order to honour Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s contributions, the United Nations Organization (UNO) designated October 15 as World Students’ Day in 2010.

The contribution and passion of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam to education cannot be adequately expressed in words. He always identified himself as a teacher. He experienced a heart arrest while lecturing at Shillong IIM College. This demonstrated his commitment to teaching.

In 2006, during the President’s address at the presentation of the National Award to Teachers, he said that ‘Teachers have to realise that they are the builders of the society. A good society can be built when students have the knowledge and are proficient in their subjects. They have also to provide a vision for life to the students and to inculcate the fundamentals of values which should be practice in the years to come.’