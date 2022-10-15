On Signature Bridge, Delhi government begins trial to reduce traffic accidents

To decrease all preventable accidents at high-fatality intersections in the national capital, Delhi’s Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) started a month-long ‘Tactical Urbanism Trial’ at the Signature Bridge.

53 traffic accidents with 17 fatalities occurred on the Signature Bridge between 2018 and 2021. The availability of a safe pedestrian zone at and around Signature Bridge has increased by 83% as a result of the structural changes made through redesigning.

The study aims to turn dangerous intersections that are accessible to everyone in Delhi into intersections with low death rates.

Vice Chairperson of DDC Jasmine Shah provided additional information about the trial, stating that road safety is a crucial issue for the general public and that the Delhi government is dedicated to consistently coming up with novel, creative solutions.

DDC has planned the ‘Tactical Urbanism Trials’ as part of its [email protected] project, which leverages close, ongoing partnerships between the public, business, and civil society sectors to realise the goal of making Delhi the top city in the world by 2047.

‘Signature Bridge is an architectural landmark in India. It should also become a benchmark for road safety across India. I congratulate Save Life Foundation and BSES Yamuna for joining hands with the Delhi Government to make this vision a reality,’ Jasmine Shah said.