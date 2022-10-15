Police launch investigation after Pak caller threatens to destroy Mumbai SBI Bank

According to authorities, the branch received a call threatening to blow up the State Bank of India building at Mumbai’s Nariman Point and kill the bank chairman.

The caller identified himself as MD Jia-Ul-Alim and stated that Pakistan was his place of origin. He appealed with the bank for a loan and threatened to abduct and kill the bank chairman if he wasn’t given one. In addition, he threatened to blow up the bank if he didn’t get the loan.

‘An unidentified person called up on the landline of the Nariman Point branch of SBI on October 13 at around 11 am and threatened. The caller called himself as MD Jia-Ul-Alim and said that he is speaking from Pakistan and that if he is not granted a loan at the earliest, he will kidnap the chairman of SBI and kill him. He also threatened to blow up the SBI office,’ said a member of the Mumbai Police.

After receiving the call, a report was made at the Marine Drive Police Station, and as a result, the police opened a case against an unidentified accused. According to the bank’s complaint, Marine Drive police have started an investigation and filed a case under section 506(2) of the IPC against an unidentified person.