Press the switch, Fresh Idlis in minutes ; This ATM surprises everyone, Read more

Idli is undeniably one of the most well-liked south Indian foods. Idlis are filling enough to keep you full for a long time since they are light, fluffy, and silky. It’s always a good idea to dunk it in sambhar or serve it with chutneys. In order to provide them quickly and fresh, a company in Bengaluru has now installed an automated idli-making equipment. There is now a video of it on Twitter.

The device was created by the Bengaluru-based entrepreneurs Sharan Hiremath and Suresh Chandrashekaran’s business Freshup Robotics. According to the Economic Times, the machine, which is operational 24 hours a day, can distribute 72 idlis in only 12 minutes at Freshot. The device will also provide chutney and podi as sides. The procedure is easy; all you need to do is scan the QR code to access the menu as seen in the video, place your order, and then pay. It will take around 55 seconds to deliver the freshly packaged idlis. Check out the video here:

In 2016, Mr. Hiremath had the inspiration after his daughter became ill and he was unable to find a place to reheat idlis late at night. He told Deccan Herald that creating an autonomous machine was the only way to always have access to such cuisine. It is allegedly the first automated South Indian breakfast cooking and serving device. Currently, there are two sites in Bengaluru where this ATM is accessible, but other big cities will eventually have it as well. Other ATMs, such as Dosabots, RiceBots, and JuiceBots, will also be added by the creators.

