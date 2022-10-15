Scientists are scratching their heads over this ‘cosmic burp’; Read on…

The wonders of the cosmos are black holes. They are the only celestial objects from which light cannot escape. Despite the fact that we have a lot of knowledge about black holes, new information continues to surprise us and serve as a reminder that there is always more to learn. Scientists have been interested in a ‘cosmic burp’. Such cosmic burps do occur occasionally throughout the universe, but this one is a little unusual.

Everything that enters a black hole is sucked into its gravitational field and consumed. Even a star can be swallowed by a black hole. A star experiences ‘spagettification,’ which involves stretching vertically and compressing horizontally, when it comes too close to a black hole. The black hole then gradually consumes the star. Any star matter that the black hole is unable to consume is released into space. It’s known as a cosmic burp.

What makes the particular one unique, then? A star was devoured in 2018 by a black hole located 665 million light years from Earth. Near the star’s eventual consumption, a cosmic burp typically happens. Nevertheless, this black hole ate the star in 2018 and burped in 2021.

Why does it happen that that? Not yet, at least. The investigation of this cosmic burp’s discovery was led by Yvette Cendes, a research associate at the Center for Astrophysics, who commented, ‘This caught us entirely by surprise. Nothing like this has ever been seen before,’ someone said. In the Astrophysical Journal, this paper has been published.