The ‘Gangs of New York’ TV series will be directed by Martin Scorsese

According to Deadline, a TV show based on Herbert Asbury’s non-fiction portrayal of the warring underworld organisations in 19th-century New York, ‘The Gangs of New York,’ is currently in development.

The first two episodes will be directed by Martin Scorsese, who in 2002 produced the acclaimed historical drama adaptation ‘Gangs of New York.’

The project is a Miramax Television creation. The specifics of the plot are being kept under wraps, but the series will probably investigate people that the movie skipped over.

The project is being scripted by Brett Leonard, author of ‘Shantaram.’

Earlier, Scorsese was linked to a different TV adaptation of ‘The Gangs of New York’ that would have included Chicago and New Orleans in addition to the criminal scene in the Big Apple during that time period.

Jim Broadbent, John C. Reilly, Henry Thomas, Stephen Graham, Eddie Marsan, and Brendan Gleeson also featured in the cast.