The winner of the Punjab Beauty Pageant would get an NRI groom. Posters went Viral

Two people have been arrested as a result of flyers for a beauty pageant in Punjab’s Bathinda that promised the winner the option to wed a Canadian Non-Resident Indian or NRI husband.

On Thursday, the posters were discovered taped to a number of walls in Bathinda. They quickly went viral online and sparked a backlash.

They advertised a contest for ‘beautiful women’ that would take place at a nearby hotel on October 23. The winner would have the opportunity to wed an NRI who resides in Canada.

According to a police official, the posters were the subject of an investigation that included charges under the 1986 Indecent Representation of Women (Management) Act.

The posters’ installers, a father and son, were detained, according to the news agency ANI.

Baljit Kaur, the minister of Punjab Social Security, Women’s Development, and Children, denounced the incident.

She issued a statement saying, ‘Pasting flyers to organise a beauty competition in Bathinda to select a girl of a particular caste for marriage is very condemnable.’

The minister instructed the head of the department for women’s and children’s development to deliver a report on this issue as soon as feasible.

Ms. Kaur urged the deputy commissioner of Bathinda to punish those responsible severely.