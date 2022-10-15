Website for citizens to contribute to military fund launched by defence minister

The ‘Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot’ website was launched on Friday by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at a ceremony held at the National War Memorial Complex in New Delhi.

The website is a campaign to encourage regular people to donate to the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund (AFBCWF), which will be operational in 2022.

The AFBCWF is a Tri-Service fund that provides immediate financial assistance to the families of soldiers, sailors, and airmen who lose their lives or suffer severe injuries while participating in active military activities.

The Raksha Mantri honoured the armed forces personnel in his speech.

While the government had previously implemented numerous welfare programmes for soldiers who were killed or injured during live combat operations, there were requests from citizens, business executives, financial institutions, and industry leaders to support the cause of the welfare of the soldiers and their families.