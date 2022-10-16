Acer launches new gaming laptop: Details

Mumbai: Acer India launched a new gaming laptop titled ‘Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition’. The new laptop comes with stereoscopic 3D gaming. The laptop is available from Rs 3,19,999 at key retail and online stores.

Also Read: Fire-Boltt launches latest smartwatch named ‘Dazzle Plus’ in India: Price and specifications

The new laptop is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPUs. The device is equipped with a 15.6-inch display with IPS technology, UHD 3840 x 2160 in 2D mode, LED-backlit TFT LCD, and a 3D Stereoscopic module for SpatialLabs, 1920 x 2160 in 3D mode.The device will allow gamers to experience gaming worlds in real-time 3D without the need for 3D glasses.