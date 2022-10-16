Advantages and disadvantages of Apple cider vinegar

Apple juice is fermented and used to make apple cider vinegar (ACV). It is frequently used in marinades, pickles, sauces, and as a natural cure for a variety of illnesses.

Numerous health advantages have been demonstrated in recent studies which has peeked a lot of interest!

Let’s examine its pros and cons in more detail.

Lowers hyperlipidemia

ACV substantially reduces triglyceride, LDL (bad cholesterol), and total cholesterol levels. Studies were unable to pinpoint the exact mechanism by which it lowers cholesterol, but they did note a noticeable impact in both animals and people.

Antimicrobial benefits

ACV has been utilised for its antibacterial properties since antiquity, but more recent research has proved its potential efficacy in lowering microorganisms like E. coli. Nevertheless, the study also noted that this cannot be the only approach to lowering infections.

Potential weight loss

Although there is no direct link between ACV and weight reduction, several studies do show that it aids in delayed stomach emptying, improved lipolysis (fat burning), higher glucose utilisation, and many other processes. Although consuming ACV on its own without following a diet and exercise routine is pointless, these elements indirectly promote weight loss.

Risks of consuming ACV

Because of its high amounts of acidity, ACV is unsafe for women who are pregnant or nursing. Studies on mice have revealed that ingesting undiluted ACV causes tooth enamel to deteriorate. However, no human study has done so as of yet. ACV is safe to drink as long as it is diluted before use.

Indigestion

ACV in very few people causes indigestion or makes them feel nauseated.

Throat irritation

Some folks could become irritated by it because of its high levels of acidity. However, there should be little to no irritation if it is sufficiently diluted in water before intake.

Guidelines:

Pour a glass of water with one spoonful of ACV in it. Preferably, consume it 15 to 20 minutes before meals.