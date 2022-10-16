Age-old remedy with ghee that can fix digestion or constipation

Add this to ghee and fix digestion/constipation

Every Indian household cannot exist without ghee. Ghee is naturally rich in nutrients, making it the greatest treatment to improve general health. This includes using it for everyday cooking as well as for home cures, medicines, hair and face care.

But what if we told you that by simply combining this basic substance with ghee, stomach problems may be avoided? Here is all the information you require regarding this ancient secret combination.

The secret combination

Ghee has been a primary component of Ayurvedic treatments for ages. This is as a result of ghee’s powerful therapeutic powers.

Ghee is rich in milk protein, vitamin A, D, K, calcium, and when mixed with the minerals present in Batasha like phosphorus and potassium. Together this combination is a great fix for digestive issues like constipation.

But you will be amazed to know that mixing crushed Batasha with ghee can be the best fix for all your digestive ailments. Here are a few more reasons why this combination is a great fix for stomach issues.

Helps with weight gain

For someone who wishes to gain weight and strengthen their bones, this combo works nicely. The nutrients in ghee and batasha can aid with sore throats, boost mental ability, and increase general strength. This is a result of the milk’s omega 3 fatty acid’s therapeutic properties and the calcium blend in batasha.

Digestion and constipation

Because ghee has effective laxative characteristics that aid in easing constipation and aid in the removal of toxins from the body, the combination of these two nutrients can aid in improving digestive disorders. Additionally, this combination supports a healthy digestive system.