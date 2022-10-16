DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSTechnology

Apple to launch 5G service in December: List of iPhones supporting 5G

Oct 16, 2022, 09:08 pm IST

Mumbai: International technology brand, Apple has informed that  it will  introduce 5G on its iPhones in the country. The service will be  made available in December.

Also Read: Acer launches new gaming laptop: Details 

Apple is testing 5G support on iPhones on both Airtel’s non-standalone network, and Reliance Jio’s standalone 5G network. According to the company, those using iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE (third generation) models will get an upcoming software update on 5G.

Tags
shortlink
Oct 16, 2022, 09:08 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button