Apple to launch 5G service in December: List of iPhones supporting 5G

Mumbai: International technology brand, Apple has informed that it will introduce 5G on its iPhones in the country. The service will be made available in December.

Apple is testing 5G support on iPhones on both Airtel’s non-standalone network, and Reliance Jio’s standalone 5G network. According to the company, those using iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE (third generation) models will get an upcoming software update on 5G.