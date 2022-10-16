Bharat Petroleum to convert 7000 of its conventional retail outlets into stations providing multiple fuelling options

Bharat Petroleum, a state-owned oil and gas producer and explorer in India, plans to transform 7,000 of its current retail locations into energy stations with a variety of fueling alternatives.

Additionally, in the medium to long future, there will be a place to charge electric vehicles (EVs).

The Fortune Global 500 firm intends to install CCS-2-compliant EV charging stations at regular intervals along all major national highways that connect the nation’s economic hubs and major cities.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has already established 25 kilowatt EV fast-charging routes in southern India as part of this effort.

The first phase comprised the Chennai-Trichy-Madurai route in Tamil Nadu and the second phase is implemented on the highway connecting Bangalore-Chennai and Bangalore-Mysore-Coorg route.

The company claims that the 25 kW fast charger would provide consumers a travel range of up to 125 km and allow them to charge their EVs in roughly 30 minutes.

The fast charger can be operated manually-free by the user. However, assistance from the support staff will be offered as needed.