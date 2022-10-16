Cartoon Network responds to speculation of being shut down: ‘We’re not dead!’

The announcement of the merging between Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios sent the internet into a frenzy.

In response to news of widespread firings at Cartoon Network Studios’ many departments, internet users flocked to the microblogging platform to say goodbye to their favourite cartoon network. The studio has now sent out a sarcastic tweet in response to all the commotion.

On October 15, a post was made on the Cartoon Network Studios’ official Twitter account. ‘We aren’t dead, you guys; we’re just turning 30. To our supporters: We’re not leaving. We have been and always will be your home for cherished, avant-garde cartoons,’ the tweet said.

In another funny jibe at the rumours of the studio shutting down, they wrote, ‘When the internet says you’re dead but you’re sitting here like..’

More than 189k people have liked the post, and many have expressed their fans’ relief. In the comments section, people exhaled in relief and reminisced about their favourite cartoons they had grown up watching on that channel.

Warner Bros. Television Group (WBTVG), according to a report by ABC News, revealed that they were eliminating 125 roles, or 26% of their workforce, across scripted, unscripted, and animated programming. Since then, Twitter users have been using the hashtag #RIPCartoonNetwork frequently.