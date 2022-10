Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,160 per 8 gram. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 400 per 8 gram.

Also Read: Here is the full list of speed limits on Dubai roads

In other parts of the country, gold price has not changed since yesterday. In Delhi, the price of 22k gold is Rs 47,400 per 10 gram. The price of 24k gold is at Rs 49,770 per 10 gram.