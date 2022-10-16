Flash floods on the Greek island of Crete claim one life

Flash floods struck the north coast of the Greek island of Crete on Saturday, carrying away their car, leaving a man dead and a woman missing, according to Greek authorities.

The man was retrieved, according to the Greek fire department, from a car that had been washed into the sea by severe rain in the village of Agia Pelagia, which is located near Heraklion.

Images from the area around Agia Pelagia showed small fishing boats and cars floating or partially submerged in murky seas.

According to a fire brigade spokesperson, the fire department has received hundreds of calls to rescue individuals or pump water out of flooded structures on the island.