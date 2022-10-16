Gujarat: A class 10 student who was made to do 200 sit-ups as punishment becomes ill

In a startling occurrence, a teacher made a student in class 10 perform 200 sit-ups as punishment. The youngster became ill as a result, and he was transported to the hospital. The incident took place in Una, in the Gir-Somnath district.

After being examined by the doctors, the boy was admitted to a hospital in Rajkot where they discovered that his kidneys were swollen.

District Education Officer (DEO) Rajesh Dodiya commented on the incident, claiming that he learned about the severe punishment meted out to the student at Saraswati School via social media and immediately ordered the education inspector to look into the matter and report back to him, reported Times of India.

Dodiya added that although the school principal and the involved teacher acknowledged that the incident had occurred there, they stressed that it had happened 15 days earlier and that the student had not been punished in that instance by being forced to perform 200 sit-ups. But according to Dodiya, his office will conduct a thorough and unbiased investigation into the incident, and if the instructor is determined to be at fault, a police report will be made against him.

The boy’s father revealed that his son had been forced to perform 200 sit-ups as punishment by his teacher about 20 to 25 days prior. He claimed that as a result, his son experienced severe leg cramps upon returning home, stopped eating, and began vomiting nonstop. He claimed to have taken the young patient to the doctor right away, who recommended sending him to a Rajkot hospital.