Here is the box office revenue for the Kannada movie Kantara, directed by Rishab Shetty.

The Kannada cinema industry has had a dynamite year. The numbers for Kantara’s second week were higher than the numbers for the first week, and it appears that the third week has started out similarly. The Hindi dubbed version was released in the third week thanks to strong word-of-mouth, and it was very well received, especially in Maharashtra. Despite the hoopla surrounding the film’s release on about 1200 screens, first-day sales were less than Rs 1.10 crore. As it earned Rs. 2.35 cr nett on its second day, it had an amazing surge of over 110 percent. The movie made Rs 3.45 crore over its first two days in theatres.

Kantara has received funding from Hombale Films, the same company that produced KGF: Chapter 2, one of this year’s biggest box office successes. Kantara’s budget is lower than KGF’s, yet despite this, everyone has been impressed by the movie’s compelling visuals.

With ticket sales totaling Rs. 60 crore in Karnataka, Kantara has become one of the state’s biggest box office successes. Kerala also had numerous housefull performances of the Kannada version. The movie is anticipated to surpass the Rs 100 crore threshold soon. Rishab Shetty, who also acted as the film’s star, wrote and directed Kantara. The film, which is based on local tradition, enhances the beauty of Karnataka’s hill stations through its grandiose visual presentation.

Vikram, RRR, KGF 2, and now Ponniyin Selvan have rumbled at the box office domestically and abroad, while the Hindi film industry has struggled with several big-budget films like Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan bombing, although Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra did provide some relief at the ticket counters. These films from the southern states have been a strong competition to Bollywood this year.