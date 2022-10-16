ISSF World Championship: India bag 3 gold medals

Cairo: In shooting, India bagged 3 gold medals at the the ISSF World Championship, in Cairo, Egypt. Udhayveer Sidhu won 2 gold medals. India is now at second position on the medals tally. China is in the top position with 8 gold medals.

Also Read: An imaginary creation! UPI is not killing the toffee business; Read on…

Udhayveer Sidhu won both the junior men’s 25-metre and standard pistol titles. Esha Singh clinched the junior women’s 25-metre pistol title. India ended the day with 4 gold and 3 bronze medals.