ISSF World Championship: India bag 3 gold medals

Oct 16, 2022, 11:15 am IST

Cairo:  In shooting, India bagged 3 gold medals at the the ISSF World Championship, in Cairo, Egypt. Udhayveer Sidhu won 2 gold medals. India is now at second position on the medals tally. China is in the top position with 8 gold medals.

Udhayveer Sidhu  won both the junior men’s 25-metre and standard pistol titles.  Esha Singh clinched the junior women’s 25-metre pistol title. India ended the day with 4 gold and 3 bronze medals.

 

