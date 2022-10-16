Kangana Ranaut declares that ‘style isn’t a slave to international labels’.

The actress Kangana Ranaut urged people to choose local businesses in a video she tweeted from her airport blog. She claimed to be wearing a saree from Kolkata that cost Rs600. Additionally, she appeared to be carrying the Lady Dior handbag, which costs roughly 3.5 lakh rupees in India.

‘This sari I bought from Kolkata for 600 rupees,’ Kangana remarked on her Instagram Stories. Be a fierce nationalist and support your own brands; fashion is not a slave to global corporations. Every action you take should support this country; when you shop locally, you feed many families.

At her residence in Manali, Kangana recently hosted Jairam Thakur, the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh. She said in Hindi on her social media that she had the good chance to see the honourable Himachal CM Jairam Thakur at her home today and posted pictures of their breakfast. His humility and devotion to Himachal are inspiring. She also said what she gave the CM for breakfast: ‘My mother had prepared babru and Himachali bhalle for the CM.’

For work and family, Kangana keeps taking flights between Mumbai and Manali. She is at the moment developing her forthcoming movie Emergency. She will play former prime minister Indira Gandhi in the political drama. She will helm the picture. ‘Final draught is a fiction,’ she wrote on Instagram while sharing a filmmaking update. This is the fifteenth draught, and we’ll keep editing until the final day of shooting.

In addition to Emergency, Kangana has Tejas, in which she will play an Air Force pilot. The last time we saw Kangana, she was in the box office dud Dhaakad, her first action movie. It gained considerable notoriety later on after making its digital debut on Zee5.