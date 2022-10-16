Know the correct way to clean your penis

Body hygiene is a crucial part of being healthy. Keeping our private parts clean and neat will prevent several infections. But most men tend to overlook certain things when cleaning their private parts

Penis should be cleaned daily. Otherwise it can lead to many other diseases. The penis should be cleaned with unscented soap. The private parts are the most prone to infection.

Improper cleaning of the penis can cause smegma. Smegma is a thick, white, foul-smelling substance that collects under the foreskin of the penis. Smegma is a natural lubricant found around the penis. But when it accumulates, it can cause infection and reduce the movement of the foreskin. It can cause swelling in the penis.

Build up of smegma can lead to balanitis. Balanitis is inflammation of the head of the penis, in which the head becomes sore, red and swollen. Infections like thrush, irritations from incorrect products and skin conditions can lead to balanitis.

Your penis should be cleaned daily. If you have foreskin, it should be gently pulled back to under the head of the penis, and the penis should be gently cleansed with water and/or a very mild non-fragranced soap. Make sure you clean the gland (head of the penis) and all around it to avoid missing the spot on the other side.

It is important to gently pat your penis dry afterwards to prevent moist and damp, as fungus thrives under these conditions. Always go for air drying. Avoid using a towel to dry your penis. Just leave the foreskin open if you have it and let it dry.

But, over-washing of the penis, scrubbing and the use of strong products can also lead to irritation and soreness.